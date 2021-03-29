Kathmandu Valley Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3122 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as58 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 50 cases followed by Lalitpur 7 and Bhaktapur 1.

With 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276980.