Kathmandu Valley Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases On Monday

Kathmandu Valley Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases

March 29, 2021, 5:48 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3122 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as58 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 58 cases, Kathmandu districts records 50 cases followed by Lalitpur 7 and Bhaktapur 1.

With 141 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 276980.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian Army Provides 100,000 doses India Made Covid-vaccine To Nepal Army
Mar 29, 2021
Nepal To Close Schools From Tuesday To Friday
Mar 29, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 141New Cases 82 Recoveries And No Deaths
Mar 29, 2021
China Handed Over 800,000 Vero Cell Chinese Vaccine To Nepal
Mar 29, 2021
Second National Cyber Security Seminar Concluded
Mar 29, 2021

More on Health

Indian Army Provides 100,000 doses India Made Covid-vaccine To Nepal Army By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 49 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 141New Cases 82 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 65 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 96 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
800,000 Doses China Aid COVID-19 Vaccines Arriving On Monday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 50 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Close Schools From Tuesday To Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2021
Nepal And Rawal Suspended From CPN-UML For Six Months By Agencies Mar 29, 2021
Fire The Uncontrolled Forest Fire By Bijaya Raj Paudyal Mar 29, 2021
China Handed Over 800,000 Vero Cell Chinese Vaccine To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2021
Foreign Workers Including Nepali Can Return For Second Stint In Korea By Agencies Mar 29, 2021
Maharashtra Considers Total Lockdown As Virus Cases Jump By REUTERS Mar 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75