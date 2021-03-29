Nepal To Close Schools From Tuesday To Friday

Nepal To Close Schools From Tuesday To Friday

March 29, 2021, 6:06 p.m.

As hazardous haze continue to cover the sky of different parts of Nepal including Kathmandu Valley, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has decided to shut down all educational institutions across the country for four days starting from tomorrow.

According to the Ministry, the decision to close schools has been taken in view of possible health hazards to students due to persisting adverse weather conditions characterized by hazy days with smog.

An urgent meeting held at the Ministry under the chairmanship of Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha decided to close schools and colleges owing to adverse weather conditions.

