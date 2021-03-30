COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 167 New Cases 115 Recoveries And 3 Deaths

With 167 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277147.

According to Ministry of Health and Population , 3140 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 167 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Ministry said that 115 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272727. The recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3030. There are 1390 are active cases in the country.