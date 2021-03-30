Kathmandu Valley Logs 89 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 89 COVID-19 Cases

March 30, 2021, 4:59 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3140 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 89 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 89 cases, Kathmandu districts records 78 cases followed by Lalitpur 7 and Bhaktapur 4.

With 167 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277147.

