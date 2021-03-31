COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 162 New Cases 59 Recoveries And No Deaths

March 31, 2021, 4:52 p.m.

With 162 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277309.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population , said that 3919 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 162 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Ministry said that 59 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272786. The recovery rate is 98.4 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3030. There are 1493 are active cases in the country. Out of them 1302 are home isolation and 191 in institutional isolation. There are 36 persons in ICU and 5 in ventilator.

