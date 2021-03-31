India Builds A School In Chitwan

India Builds A School In Chitwan

March 31, 2021, 8:16 p.m.

Nitesh Kumar, Consul General of the Consulate General of India in Birgunj and Manejer Chaudhary, Chairman, Ward No.7, Khairahani Municipality, Chitwan, jointly inaugurated the new building of the Rashtriya Primary School, Sultana (renamed as Basic School Sultana) Khairahani VDC-5, Chitwan District.

Built with the Government of India’s financial assistance of NRs. 18.66 Million, the project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal

The Government of India grant under ‘Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation’ was utilized for construction of double storey school building having 12 class rooms and sanitation facilities..

Rashtriya Primary School was established in 1973 at Sultana, Chitwan. However, the school was completely ruined by flood in 2004. The Government of India's financial assistance for the school building is aimed to benefit the community children and boost their learning experience. The building has been built keeping in mind the needs of the School.

