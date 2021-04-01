Weather Forecast For April 1: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

