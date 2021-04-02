India Begins Vaccinating People Aged 45 Or Older

India Begins Vaccinating People Aged 45 Or Older

April 2, 2021, 7:14 a.m.

The Indian government has expanded eligibility for coronavirus vaccinations to include those aged 45 or older as daily infection counts have surged since late February.

The move came on Thursday, when the country reported more than 72,000 new cases, the highest since mid-October.

A 49-year-old woman in New Delhi said she applied for a vaccination soon after she became eligible. She said she was relieved to get a shot but will continue observing anti-infection measures.

The government aims to have 300 million people vaccinated by the summer.

But analysts say the program is proceeding slowly, with only 55 million citizens, or about 4 percent of the population, receiving at least one dose so far. The slow pace is due to factors including a shortage of vaccination venues.

The COVAX Facility, a World Health Organization-backed program to ensure equitable vaccine distribution, said last week that India's increased demand will cause delivery delays of doses produced there. India temporarily restricted exports of the vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

India's latest expansion of vaccination eligibility may further push back vaccine shipments, primarily to developing nations.

Agencies

Bhutan’s 17 Glaciers Potentially Dangerous
Apr 01, 2021
China Initiates World’s Largest COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
Apr 01, 2021
Air Pollution Level Improve, Few More Days To Get Completely Clear Kathmandu Valley
Apr 01, 2021
Sunsari Registers 86 Incidents Of Rape In Eight Months
Apr 01, 2021
Qatar’s Sheikha Asma Al-Thani To Summit Mt. Everest
Apr 01, 2021

More on India

India Tells States To Get A Grip Before COVID-19 Overwhelms Hospitals By REUTERS 2 days, 3 hours ago
Maharashtra Considers Total Lockdown As Virus Cases Jump By REUTERS 4 days, 1 hour ago
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
India To Vaccinate All Above 45 From April 1 By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
India Reports Biggest Surge In Cases In 4 Months By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Gets Vaccine Shot By Agencies 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Affected Mystery Rivulet Hydel Project's Test Production By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
Nepal Received Three Lost Nepali Antiquities In New York By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
BIMSETEC Can Catalyze Growth: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2021
CAAN Has Operated CUPPS At TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 01, 2021
India Launches Biggest Vaccination Drive By REUTERS Apr 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75