Kathmandu Valley Logs 69 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2727 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 69 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 69 cases, Kathmandu districts records 57 cases, Lalitpur 10 and Bhaktapur 2 .

With 128 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 277768.