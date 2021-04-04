Easter 2021: Date, History And Significance

Christians Celebrate Easter With Religious Zeal Across Nepal

April 4, 2021, 7:14 p.m.

Christian community on Sunday celebrated the Easter holiday with traditional zeal and religious fervour across Nepal. The festival commemorates the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Easter Sunday 2021 Date: This year, Easter falls on April 4, 2021. Christians all over the world celebrate Easter to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter Sunday is right after Good Friday, and the Saturday before Easter is also considered holy by many and it is called Holy Saturday. Each year, Easter is determined by the Lunar Calendar of the Church, and the Sunday after the Paschall Full Moon is considered to be Easter Sunday.

unnamed.jpg

The Bible says, “We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him” (Romans 6:9). According to the Biblical story, after Jesus’ crucifixion, his body was wrapped in linen, and he was buried in the tomb owned by Joseph of Arimathea. The tomb was then covered with a massive stone. It is also believed that on Sunday morning, angels rolled the stone away, and Jesus walked out of the tomb. To every Christian believer, the resurrection of Jesus symbolizes his victory over sin and death. Across the world, services are held on Easter, and typically people sing hymns dedicated to the festival.

Easter also has non-traditional festivities, such as Easter eggs and the Easter bunny. These traditions might date back to pre-Christian pagan culture. Some believe that eggs represent birth and fertility and the belief carried on to represent Jesus’ rebirth. The origins of the tradition of the Easter bunny are unclear, bunnies are also recognized in many places for their procreation and hence like the Easter egg, Easter bunnies also symbolize life and birth. Easter eggs are commonly made with chocolate these days, which people love eating.

Agencies

