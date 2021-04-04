Radisson Hotel Kathmandu organizes “Jyoti Ko Paila”

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu organized “Jyoti Ko Paila”, an initiative to educate students of Shree Jyoti Secondary School, Jalapa, Khotang as a part of corporate social responsibility with themes “Think Planet”, “Think Community” and “Think People”.

The hotel organized "Jyoti Ko Paila” on 1st April where 40 students of grade IX & X of Shree Jyoti Secondary School, Khotang were hosted for an educational day tour at the hotel.

The event started off with welcome greetings, brief introduction about hotel industry, career opportunities and hiring procedures which provided an insight to the students regarding the career possibilities in one of the largest industry of Nepal. A show around of the hotel’s services and amenities like rooms, banquets, restaurants and fitness center was something the students really enjoyed as 95% of them had never left their district Khotang. They were delighted to experience the look and feel of a 5 star hospitality. Followed by the show around, an activity showcasing food preparation by the Chefs of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu where students were divided in teams and each team was involved in preparing various dishes out of the resource provided to them. They wholeheartedly enjoyed trying out exclusive delicacies prepared specially for them by our chefs. The main agenda of the educational day tour was to provide exposure on education, learning and understanding where the students can explore their interest as well as skills.

"On one hand, we feel extremely privileged to have given an opportunity to host such young students from the eastern village of Nepal giving them a brief introduction about the hotel industry. On the other hand, we were elated to catch sight of joy and happiness reflected on their innocent faces. We are confident that this opportunity of experiential learning will be an epiphany moment for their professional and personal growth," said a press release issued by Hotel.

Radisson Hotel Group is known globally for their responsible business practices. Likewise, Radisson Hotel Kathmandu has put up continuous effort by showing that they care about the lives of people outside the walls of their businesses by conducting numerous CSR activities every year. The company encourages and advocates on sharing resources with need based entities to unite for common causes.