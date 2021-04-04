Weather Forecast For April 4 Across Nepal

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to continue at one or two places of Province 1.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.