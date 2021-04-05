Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

