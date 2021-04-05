NOC Increases Prices Of Petrol And Diesel By Rs 2 Per Liter

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has again increased the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs 2 per liter. The revised price rates will be effective from Sunday midnight.
After the price hike, petrol will cost Rs.120 per liter while the prices of diesel and kerosene will cost Rs.103 per liter. But the price of aviation fuel and cooking gas remained unchanged.
