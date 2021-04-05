Second Phase Of Fast Track Project To Begin From Nijgadh

Second Phase Of Fast Track Project To Begin From Nijgadh

April 5, 2021, 7:29 a.m.

The second phase construction work of Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Fast Track (Expressway) Project under the management of the Nepali Army is almost certain to begin from Nijgadh section until land compensation disputes seen in Khokana are resolved reports The Rising Nepal.

The army has begun the second phase of the project from Nijgadh of Bara district after the land pooling compensation dispute in Khokana area of Lalitpur district could not be resolved.

The project office has promised to begin three tunnels of 6.4 km and 88 bridge construction works by the first week of June, 2021.

"Along with the tunnel work, the army will also begin construction of 22 kilometre road section that begins from Nijgadh without touching the debatable Khokana section," according to Nepali Army spokesperson and Brigadier General Shantosh Ballave Poudyal.

The tunnels will be constructed in three sections (Mahadevtar, Dhedre and Lane Danda) section of Makwanpur district.

According to a daily, the first phase of the international bidding process had been completed in which two companies (China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited and Poly Changda Engineering Company Ltd) had been selected for taking the project ahead, according to the army.

Agencies

2.8 Million People Die Worldwide Due To COVID-19
Apr 05, 2021
Vaccine Rollouts Begin To Turn The Tide In US, UK
Apr 05, 2021
Easter 2021: Date, History And Significance
Apr 04, 2021
Maoist Killed 22 Indian Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh State
Apr 04, 2021
Japanese People Have A Special Sense Of Intimacy Toward Nepal: Ambassador Yutaka Kikuta
Apr 04, 2021

More on News

Nepal’ 84 Per Cent Population Has Access To Internet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Foundation Stones Laid For The Construction Of 165 Roads By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
India Supported The Construction Of Two Schools In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
JICA Welcomes Completion of Melamchi Water Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Japan Pleases Completion Of Melamchi Watery Supply Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
President Bhandari Inaugurates Melamchi Drinking Water Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

POLITICS Unfolding Challenges By A Correspondent Apr 05, 2021
SCALING UP SHOCK RESPONSIVE SOCIAL PROTECTION IN SAPTARI: Effective Disaster Response By A Correspondent Apr 05, 2021
NOC Increases Prices Of Petrol And Diesel By Rs 2 Per Liter By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2021
2.8 Million People Die Worldwide Due To COVID-19 By Agencies Apr 05, 2021
Vaccine Rollouts Begin To Turn The Tide In US, UK By Agencies Apr 05, 2021
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75