Second Phase Of Fast Track Project To Begin From Nijgadh

The second phase construction work of Kathmandu-Terai/Madhes Fast Track (Expressway) Project under the management of the Nepali Army is almost certain to begin from Nijgadh section until land compensation disputes seen in Khokana are resolved reports The Rising Nepal.

The army has begun the second phase of the project from Nijgadh of Bara district after the land pooling compensation dispute in Khokana area of Lalitpur district could not be resolved.

The project office has promised to begin three tunnels of 6.4 km and 88 bridge construction works by the first week of June, 2021.

"Along with the tunnel work, the army will also begin construction of 22 kilometre road section that begins from Nijgadh without touching the debatable Khokana section," according to Nepali Army spokesperson and Brigadier General Shantosh Ballave Poudyal.

The tunnels will be constructed in three sections (Mahadevtar, Dhedre and Lane Danda) section of Makwanpur district.

According to a daily, the first phase of the international bidding process had been completed in which two companies (China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited and Poly Changda Engineering Company Ltd) had been selected for taking the project ahead, according to the army.