Kathmandu Valley Logs 149 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 149 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4243 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 149 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 149 cases, Kathmandu districts records 108 cases, Lalitpur 33 and Bhaktapur 8 . With 260 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 278470.