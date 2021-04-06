Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 6 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will b partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country tonight.