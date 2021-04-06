Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 6 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 6 Across Nepal

April 6, 2021, 7:10 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will b partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Magnitude Of 5.8 Earthquake Rock Eastern Nepal
Apr 06, 2021
Nepal To Benefit From Debt Service Relief Amount Rs. 582 Million
Apr 06, 2021
Ambassador Of Pakistan Scholarships Provided To 550 Nepali Students
Apr 05, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 138 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 05, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 266 New Cases, 102 Recoveries And 4 Deaths
Apr 05, 2021

More on Weather

Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For April 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For April 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For April 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 1: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For March 31 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Magnitude Of 5.8 Earthquake Rock Eastern Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2021
Nepal To Benefit From Debt Service Relief Amount Rs. 582 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2021
Nepali Army Renovated Seven Border Pillars In Nepal-China Border In Dolkha Under Himal Darshan By Agencies Apr 06, 2021
North Korea Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics By Agencies Apr 06, 2021
Kathmandu Valley's Air Pollution: Experts Advise For Staying Indoors By Agencies Apr 05, 2021
Bangladesh Announces A Week Long Lockdown To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies Apr 05, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75