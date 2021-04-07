Kathmandu Valley Logs 163 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 163 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4100 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 163 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 163 cases, Kathmandu districts records 132 cases, Lalitpur 26 and Bhaktapur 5. With 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 278210.

With 339 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 278809.