Qatar To Collaborate With Nepal For Tourism Promotion

CEO of Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) Dr Dhananjay Regmi and Qatari Ambassador to Nepal Yousuf Bin Mohamed Alhail held a meeting on Monday at the former’s office and discussed prospects of collaboration between the two countries for tourism promotion reports RSS.

A press statement released by the NTB has shared that CEO Dr Regmi and Qatari Ambassador Yusuf’s talk held on a positive note. Both agreed to work together to forging bilateral cooperation to promote tourism.

The Qatari envoy, hailing Nepal as a “unique gift of nature”, opined that Nepal could attain economic development through tourism provided Nepal underscores the development of physical infrastructures.

“The natural beauty of Nepal is so mesmerizing. t I am often spellbound by the beauty of Nepal. Many foreign tourists have not been able to make Nepal their destinations in lack of proper facility of transportation and expensive airfare for the foreigners,” he said, urging the authority concerned to pay attention to this issue.

He reaffirmed the Qatari government’s support in the promotion of Nepal’s tourism. Similarly, CEO Regmi said that the government and private sector had been emphasizing the development of physical infrastructures.

According to RSS, Regmi also said that Nepal had forwarded a new plan for the promotion of tourism in Middle East countries including Qatar. He reassured that Nepal was ready to host Qatari tourists by providing them facilities they look for such as ‘Halal’ food, prayers room among others.