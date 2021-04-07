Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 7 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 7 Across Nepal

April 7, 2021, 7:26 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

British Ambassador Nicola Pollitt Inaugurated The Solo Art Exhibition Of Neera Joshi Pradhan
Apr 06, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 149 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 06, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 260 New Cases And 113 Recoveries
Apr 06, 2021
India Extends 42.95 Million Rupees Grant Assistance To Build School Building In Udayapur
Apr 06, 2021
Magnitude Of 5.8 Earthquake Rock Eastern Nepal
Apr 06, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 1: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Qatar To Collaborate With Nepal For Tourism Promotion By Agencies Apr 07, 2021
Lockdown Unlikely In Nepal: Minister Tripathy By Agencies Apr 07, 2021
Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 3 Million By REUTERS Apr 07, 2021
Maoist Centre Expels Four Parliamentarians By Agencies Apr 07, 2021
British Ambassador Nicola Pollitt Inaugurated The Solo Art Exhibition Of Neera Joshi Pradhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 149 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 06, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75