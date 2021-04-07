Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 7 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country tonight.