Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Teaching Tech West Management To Nepali Students

Israeli ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder-Goldberger visited various schools to teach students the ways to manage such dry batteries, which have a direct impact on public health.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Goder-Goldberger visited a private school in New Baneshwor with an empty water jar, requested the principal, administrators and teachers of the school to collect the dry batteries used by the students and teachers and collect them in the empty water jars kept in the school.

He arrived at the school intending to encourage the students of different schools in the capital to save the environment by collecting and managing such dry batteries at the initiative of the Israeli Embassy in Nepal.

He said that dumping of the used dry batteries would adversely affect insects, grasshoppers and animals on land and water and destroy the fertility of the soil.

Ambassador Goder-Goldberger asked the school management to drop the used e-waste in the empty water jars kept at the school and inform him so that he could send such waste to the concerned authorities for proper disposal.

The Israeli envoy also highlighted the diplomatic relations between Nepal and Israel and expressed his confidence that the friendship between the two countries would be even stronger in the future.

Source: The Rising Nepal