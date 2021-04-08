Kathmandu Valley Logs 146 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 4100 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 163 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 146 cases, Kathmandu districts records 139 cases and Bhaktapur 7 .

With 332 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 279100.