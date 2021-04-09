Health Ministry Recommends To Shut Down Schools, Theaters And Party Palace

The Ministry of Health and Population has proposed restriction on gatherings of over 25 people in view of the increasing trend in number of reported cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

Assistant Spokesperson of Health Ministry Dr. Shamir Kumar Adhikari said that the ministry has suggested cabinet to take necessary step. The measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 include closure of schools, colleges, entertainment businesses, restriction on mass gatherings, among others, has been forwarded to the Cabinet.

He also urged people to follow all necessary health protocols given the sudden spike in daily cases after months of decline in the same.