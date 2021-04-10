COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 337 New Cases, 151Recoveries 1 Death

With 337 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 279725.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 3532 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 337 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 151 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 273886. The recovery rate is 98.0 percent.

There were one deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3036. There are 2800 are active cases in the country.