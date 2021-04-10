Kathmandu Valley Logs 137 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 137 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3532 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 137 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 137 cases, Kathmandu districts records 116 cases and Bhaktapur 1and Lalitpur 20 .

With 337 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 279725.