Kathmandu Valley Logs 154 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3125 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 690 antigent tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 154 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 154 cases, Kathmandu districts records 128 cases and Bhaktapur 11and Lalitpur 15 .

With 303 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 280028.

Meanwhile, Out of 690 antigen test conducted, 64 persons infected with COVID-19 Positive.