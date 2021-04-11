Weather Forecast For April 11 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 11 Across Nepal

April 11, 2021, 7:27 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU And Nepal To Close The NEARR Facility
Apr 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 137 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 337 New Cases, 151Recoveries 1 Death
Apr 10, 2021
PM Oli And Nepali Conservationists Paid High Respect To Late Prince Prince
Apr 10, 2021
Nepal Requested India For The Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Continue Administering The Second Dose
Apr 10, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For April 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For April 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Region Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

South Asia Surpasses Grim Milestone Of 15 Million COVID-19 Cases By REUTERS Apr 11, 2021
Ghode Jatra Festival (Pahan Charhe) 2021: Significant And Importance By Agencies Apr 11, 2021
EU And Nepal To Close The NEARR Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2021
FNCCI Aims To Boost GDP To US$ 100 Billion In 10 Years By Agencies Apr 11, 2021
Low-income Nations Have Received Just 0.2 Percent Of All COVID-19 Shots Given By Agencies Apr 11, 2021
50th Anniversary Of Ping-Pong Diplomacy By Agencies Apr 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75