Hazy Condition Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Nepal

April 12, 2021, 7:16 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province and generally cloudy in the hilly areas in the rest of the country , and mainly fair in the rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be hazy condition likely to occur at some areas of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

