India Overtakes Brazil As world's Second Worst-hit Country By COVID-19

India reported 168,912 new COVID-19 cases and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday, marking the biggest single day increase since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The daily surge has taken India's overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil's 13.45 million cases and making it the second-most affected country globally, only after the U.S. with 31.2 million cases.

The death toll in India stands at 170,179, official data showed.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 135 million, with over 2.9 million deaths and more than 77 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland recorded 16 confirmed cases on Sunday, including two local infections in Yunnan Province.

Germany's total cases passed the 3-million mark, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

South Korea resumed wider use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for all eligible people age 30 or over starting Monday.