COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 603 New Cases, 129 Recoveries 5 Death

With 603 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 281592.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 4289 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 451Antigen with 4740 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 460 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 129 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 274447. The recovery rate is 97.5 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3058. There are 4056 are active cases in the country. Out of them 80 are in ICU and 25 in ventilator.