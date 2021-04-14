Kathmandu Valley Logs 254 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 254 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Prasad Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that 4289 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 451 Antigen with 4740 tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 254 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 201 cases, Kathmandu districts records 173 cases and Bhaktapur 20 and Lalitpur 61.

With 603 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 281592.

Meanwhile, Out of 690 antigen test conducted, 64 persons infected with COVID-19 Positive.