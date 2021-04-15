Kathmandu Valley Logs 206 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 206 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Ministry of Health and Population, said that 3588 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 564 Antigen with 4152 tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 206 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 206 cases, Kathmandu districts records 145 cases and Bhaktapur 8 and Lalitpur 43.

With 490 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 282054. There are 130 persons in institutional isolation in Kathmandu Valley. Out of them 29 in ICO and 22 in Ventilator.

There are 47 are in ICU and 11 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 753 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.