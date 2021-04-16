COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 836 New Cases, 208 Recoveries 4 Death

With 836 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 282890.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 5537Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 621 Antigen with 6158 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 490 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 208 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 274812. The recovery rate is 97.10 percent.

There were 4 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3070. There are 5008 are active cases in the country.