COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 836 New Cases, 208 Recoveries 4 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 836 New Cases, 208 Recoveries 4 Death

April 16, 2021, 5:03 p.m.

With 836 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 282890.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 5537Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 621 Antigen with 6158 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 490 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 208 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 274812. The recovery rate is 97.10 percent.

There were 4 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3070. There are 5008 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Emphasizes The Special Intimacy Between Japan And Nepal
Apr 16, 2021
NEA Signs Agreement With Wanbang Digital Energy For Construction Of Electric Charging Stations
Apr 16, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 348 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 16, 2021
Nepal To Administer Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine From April 20
Apr 16, 2021
Health Ministry Asked To Close The Schools In 14 Districts Classified As Extremely Affected By COVID-19
Apr 16, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 348 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Nepal To Administer Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine From April 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 47 minutes ago
Health Ministry Asked To Close The Schools In 14 Districts Classified As Extremely Affected By COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
UN, The World Bank And The Gavi Vaccine Alliance Urge Rich Countries To Donate COVID Jabs By Agencies 12 hours, 15 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 206 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 490 New Cases, 157 Recoveries 5 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Emphasizes The Special Intimacy Between Japan And Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2021
NEA Signs Agreement With Wanbang Digital Energy For Construction Of Electric Charging Stations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2021
Four Nepali Women Set A New Record Climbing Mt.Annapurna By Agencies Apr 16, 2021
Ending Extreme Poverty Through Responsible Finance: MFIs Could Be Instrumental By Dr. Shiva Ram Pd.Koirala Apr 16, 2021
Nepali Muslims Observing Ramadan By Agencies Apr 16, 2021
US Expelling Russian Diplomats By Agencies Apr 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75