Nepal To Administer Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine From April 20

Nepal government is administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Kathmandu coming Tuesday, April 20.The Kathmandu Health Office under the provincial government says those who had received the first dose between January 27 and February 22 need to receive the second dose between April 20 and April 24 in Kathmandu.
As per the notice, the
First-dose date Second-dose date
January 27-30 and February 8 April 20
January 31-February 3 and 9 April 21
February 4-6 10 and 14 April 22
February 11,15-18 April 23
February 12,19-22 April 24
The office informs 19 health facilities in Kathmandu have been designated as vaccination centres.
VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75