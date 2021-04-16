Nepal To Administer Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine From April 20

Nepal government is administering the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Kathmandu coming Tuesday, April 20.The Kathmandu Health Office under the provincial government says those who had received the first dose between January 27 and February 22 need to receive the second dose between April 20 and April 24 in Kathmandu.

As per the notice, the

First-dose date Second-dose date

January 27-30 and February 8 April 20

January 31-February 3 and 9 April 21

February 4-6 10 and 14 April 22

February 11,15-18 April 23

February 12,19-22 April 24

The office informs 19 health facilities in Kathmandu have been designated as vaccination centres.