Prime Minister Oli Calls For Support From All Sides To Tackle COVID-19

Prime Minister Oli Calls For Support From All Sides To Tackle COVID-19

April 17, 2021, 4:46 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has sought support from all sides to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, in today's all-party meeting held at his official residence in Baluwatar.

According to Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani, the Prime Minister asked for cooperation from all political parties and bodies concerned to contain the pandemic, and that his party submitted seven-point suggestions to the government to this effect.

kp-sharma-oli-2-1536x1024 (1).jpg

He further mentioned, PM Oli said that the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) was not supporting the government business, and that his role in the parliament was not as per the expectation.Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel, Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and leader Bimalendra Nidhi, Janata Samajwadi Party leaders Mahantha Thakur and Laxman Lal Karna, Nepal Workers Peasants Party leader Prem Suwal, among others, were present in the meeting.

Agencies

All-Party Meeting To Discuss Current Political Development And COVID-19 Pandemic
Apr 17, 2021
Nepal's Trade Deficit Widens With India, Narrows With China
Apr 17, 2021
Suga, Biden Speak After Japan-US Summit
Apr 17, 2021
Six Nepali Women Set A New Record Climbing Mt.Annapurna
Apr 16, 2021
UN, The World Bank And The Gavi Vaccine Alliance Urge Rich Countries To Donate COVID Jabs
Apr 16, 2021

More on Politics

All-Party Meeting To Discuss Current Political Development And COVID-19 Pandemic By Agencies 12 hours, 24 minutes ago
Deuba Calls Three-Party Meet To Decide The Fate Of Oli Led Government By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Maoist Centre Expels Four Parliamentarians By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
POLITICS Unfolding Challenges By A Correspondent 1 week, 5 days ago
Nepal And Rawal Suspended From CPN-UML For Six Months By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
PM Oli Is In No Mood To Withdraw The Decision By Agencies 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 385 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 768 New Cases, 226 Recoveries 5 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2021
Nepalgunj Recorded 115 New Cases Of COVID-19 Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2021
Russia Expels 10 U.S. Diplomats In Retaliation For Sanctions By Xinhua Apr 17, 2021
Nepal's Trade Deficit Widens With India, Narrows With China By Agencies Apr 17, 2021
China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine 67% Effective In Preventing Symptomatic Infection - Chile Government Report By REUTERS Apr 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75