Prime Minister Oli Calls For Support From All Sides To Tackle COVID-19

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has sought support from all sides to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, in today's all-party meeting held at his official residence in Baluwatar.

According to Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani, the Prime Minister asked for cooperation from all political parties and bodies concerned to contain the pandemic, and that his party submitted seven-point suggestions to the government to this effect.

He further mentioned, PM Oli said that the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR) was not supporting the government business, and that his role in the parliament was not as per the expectation.Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel, Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and leader Bimalendra Nidhi, Janata Samajwadi Party leaders Mahantha Thakur and Laxman Lal Karna, Nepal Workers Peasants Party leader Prem Suwal, among others, were present in the meeting.