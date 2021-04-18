COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1096 New Cases And 262 Recoveries

With 1096 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 284754.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population, said that 5484 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 614 Antigen with total 6098 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1096 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 262 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 275300. The recovery rate is 96.7 percent.

There were 5 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3075. There are 6290 are active cases in the country. There are 116 in ICU and 46 in ventilator.