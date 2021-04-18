Former King Gyanendra Returned Home Attending Mahakumbh Mela In India

April 18, 2021, 7:20 p.m.

People from different walks of life welcomed former King Gyanendra and former queen Komal at Tribhuwan International Airport upon arrival from New Delhi.

Former King Gyanendra, who attended as a chief guest of Kumbha Mela’s Shahi Sanan in Haridwar, was greeted by monarchists with slogan of come King to save the country.

Former King Gyanendra visited Haridwar to participate in the ongoing Kumbh festivities. He participated along with devotees participate in second 'Shahi Snan' at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar

King Gyanendra met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara at Dakshin Kali Temple and took his blessings.

He will offer prayers in the Kali temple and will also take blessings after visiting the seers.

King Gyanendra has arrived in Haridwar for the first time on the occasion of Kumbh. Along with taking Mahasanan, he also addressed the gathering of Sadhus and highlighted the importance of Hindu religion.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat welcomed the arrival of King Gyanendra Veer Vikram Singh, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In a message, CM said, "Welcome to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and Haridwar Kumbh. You are blessed by the saints and the Ganges. Take the holy benefit of Aquarius by taking bath."

A press release issued by former king’s secretariat stated that the former royals have been invited by the festival organizers’ special committee to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Hindus in Nepal and India have been demanding to declare Nepal a Hindu country again.

Notably, there are six auspicious days during the fair: Magh Purnima (February 27, 2021), Mahashivratri (March 11, 2021), Somvati Amavasya (April 12, 2021), Baisakhi (April 14, 2021), Ram Navmi (April 21, 2021), and Chaitra Purnima (April 27, 2021).

Agencies

