Kathmandu Valley Logs 634 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 634 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 7009 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 547 Antigen with total 7546 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 634 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 634 cases, Kathmandu districts records 505 cases, Bhaktapur 37 and 97 in Lalitpur. There are 40 in ICU and 24 in ventilator.

With 1221 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 285900.