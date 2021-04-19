Nepal Wins Defeating Malaysia By 9 Wickets

April 19, 2021, 7 p.m.

Nepal beat Malaysia by 9 wickets in the third match of the Tri-Nation T20I Series held at the TU cricket ground today. Following the win, Nepal has increased the chances to reach final of three nations T 20 cricket tournament.

Batting first Malaysia scored 109 runs in 20 overs whereas Nepal in response scored 113 runs in 12.1 overs by losing one wicket of Aasif Sheikh who scored 42 runs.

Cricket_NepalvsMalysia-8.jpg

Nepali batsman Kushal scored 61 today.

