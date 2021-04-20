COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1667 New Cases , 251 Recoveries And 11 Deaths

With 1667 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 287567.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 8055 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 683 Antigen with total 8738 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1667 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 251 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 275806. The recovery rate is 95percent.

There were11 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3102. There are 8659 are active cases in the country. Of them, 7974 in home isolation and 685 are in institutional isolation. There are 160 in ICU and 45 in ventilator.