Weather Forecast For April 20 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

