Weather Forecast For April 20 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For April 20 Across Nepal

April 20, 2021, 6:57 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds and hail is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JICA Handed Over Newly Reconstructed School Building Of Patan Secondary School
Apr 20, 2021
Japan Keeps Her Word: Reconstruction Of Patan Secondary School Completed
Apr 20, 2021
Nepal Wins Defeating Malaysia By 9 Wickets
Apr 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 634 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1221 New Cases , 255 Recoveries And 8 Deaths
Apr 19, 2021

More on Weather

Syria To Hold Presidential Election On May 26 By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 11: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Analysis For April 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

DIPLOMACY Foreign Policy Dilemma By Keshab Poudel Apr 20, 2021
JICA Handed Over Newly Reconstructed School Building Of Patan Secondary School By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021
Melamchi Supplied 170 mln Liter, Of Water From Melamchi Supplied To Kathmandu By Agencies Apr 20, 2021
Japan Keeps Her Word: Reconstruction Of Patan Secondary School Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2021
Government Has Decided To Close Party Venue Until Mid-May By Agencies Apr 20, 2021
WHO: Global COVID Cases Hit Weekly Record By Agencies Apr 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75