India Announces All Above 18 Years Eligible For Covid-19 Vaccination From May `1

April 21, 2021, 7:37 a.m.

India announces next phase of Covid-19 vaccination, all above 18 yrs eligible India will let all citizens aged over 18 get COVID-19 vaccinations from May 1, the government said on Monday as cases surge to record highs.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 142 million, with the death toll surpassing 3 million and more than 81 million recoveries, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday; nine from overseas and one from southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but its benefits still outweigh the risks, the EU's drug watchdog said on Tuesday.

The U.S. will boost its "Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80 percent of countries worldwide, citing "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the pandemic.

Mexico launched its immunization plan against COVID-19 for teachers and other educational personnel in five states on Tuesday with vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino, after announcing the return to in-person classes in some states in two weeks.

Federal and state health authorities started the immunization program for educational staff in the states of Coahuila, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Chiapas.

Agencies

