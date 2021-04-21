Weather Forecast For April 21: Brief Rain In Western Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province at a few places of rest of the provinces.