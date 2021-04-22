Rain And Thunderstorm Will Likely to Bagmati Province

Rain And Thunderstorm Will Likely to Bagmati Province

April 22, 2021, 7:06 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at some places of the hilly regions of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Australia cancels Belt And Road Deal With China
Apr 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1051 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 21, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2220 New Cases , 287 Recoveries And 10 Deaths
Apr 21, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 21: Brief Rain In Western Nepal
Apr 21, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 663 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 20, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For April 21: Brief Rain In Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Syria To Hold Presidential Election On May 26 By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast For April 18 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast For April 11: Generally Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

State Of Emergency Will Not Impact Games: IOC By Agencies Apr 22, 2021
India's Covaxin Shot 78% Effective Against Coronavirus, Say Developers By REUTERS Apr 22, 2021
Australia cancels Belt And Road Deal With China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2021
India's Serum Institute To Sell AstraZeneca Vaccine To Private Hospitals At $8/dose By REUTERS Apr 21, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1051 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2220 New Cases , 287 Recoveries And 10 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75