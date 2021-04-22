Rain And Thunderstorm Will Likely to Bagmati Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

