Rain And Thunderstorm Will Likely to Bagmati Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at some places of the hilly regions of the country.
VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75