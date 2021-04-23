Weather Forecast For April 23 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , partly cloudy in the hilly areas in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.