COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2619 New Cases , 368 Recoveries And 14 Deaths

With 2619 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 297087.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 8668 tests (with 7525 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 1143 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 2619 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

The Ministry said that 368 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the total recovery is 276753. The recovery rate is 93.8 percent.

There were 14 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached 3136. There are 16828 are active cases in the country.

Of them, 15512 in-home isolation and 1316 are in institutional isolation. There are 213 in ICU and69 in the ventilator.