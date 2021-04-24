Former King Gyanendra And Queen Admitted To Hospital For COVID-19 Treatment

Former king Gyanendra and former queen Komal have been admitted to the Norvic International Hospital today for the treatment of COVID-19.

Former royal couple and former princess Prerana Shah have been admitted to the hospital today at 1 PM for the treatment for COVID-19 according to the hospital

The health condition of the royal trio is normal. They had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago, after returing from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar of India.