Kathmandu Valley Logs 1498 COVID-19 Cases

April 25, 2021, 5:19 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1498 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are test (with 9292 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 786 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 1498 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 1498 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1132 cases in Kathmandu and 270 in Lalitpur and 96 in Bhaktapur. With 2486 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 300,119.

