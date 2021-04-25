Nepal Stands With India

As it said the friend is need is a friend indeed. As India has been passing through a serious health crisis due to COVID-19, Nepal has to express its strong solidarity to India through proper channel. With a strong feeling of friendship, people have been watching the human tragedy in our neighborhood helplessly. As India is facing unprecedented health crisis following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases, global leaders and governments are expressing their solidarity with India. Being a close and intimate neighbor, Nepalis people have a great sympathy and solidarity with India. However, it is yet to reflect at the official levels and political level. As a country has a civilization connection with India, Nepal must act promptly to help India out of the crisis.

Whenever Nepal faces disasters and humanitarian crisis, India is first to come to express its solidarity and rescue Nepali people. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent huge consignments of relief materials and rescue team immediately to Nepal in 2015 earthquake. Similarly, India gifted over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal in early days and huge quantity of emergency medicines last year to fight COVID-19. Despite facing its own humanitarian crisis, India continues to provide support to Nepal.

Growing Global concern

As the call for assistance to India grew louder, Imran Khan expressed solidarity with people in India and said the global challenge of the Covid-19 infection must be fought together.

Similarly, climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday said the prevailing Covid-19 crisis in India is "heartbreaking". She also appealed the global community to come forward and help India out of the crisis.

"Heartbreaking to follow the recent developments in India. The global community must step up and immediately offer the assistance needed," Greta Thunberg tweeted.

Khan said, "I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together."

For nearly a week now, hospitals in several India states, including the national capital, have been facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. As India's Covid-19 caseload exploded, a severe shortage of hospital beds and ventilators has also crippled the efforts to save lives. With over 3.46 lakh daily new infections, the caseload has crossed 1.66 crore. India's deaths from Covid-19 rose by a record 2,624 to over 1.89 lakh.

We have to show a greater solidarity, sympathy as well as support to India with its own capacity. People of Nepal stand with India to fight against COVID-19.