There Will Be No Nationwide Lockdown: FM Gyawali

Even though the COVID-19 cases have been on the rise lately, the government is not considering imposing a nationwide lockdown like last year for now.
Briefing about the meeting of the central committee meeting of CPN-UML, party spokesperson and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said, "A nationwide lockdown will not be imposed. However, hotspot areas of the virus spread might get into area-based shutdown."
