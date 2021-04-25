There Will Be No Nationwide Lockdown: FM Gyawali

There Will Be No Nationwide Lockdown: FM Gyawali

April 25, 2021, 2:38 p.m.

Even though the COVID-19 cases have been on the rise lately, the government is not considering imposing a nationwide lockdown like last year for now.

Briefing about the meeting of the central committee meeting of CPN-UML, party spokesperson and Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said, "A nationwide lockdown will not be imposed. However, hotspot areas of the virus spread might get into area-based shutdown."

Agencies

